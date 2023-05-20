Parents of dead soldiers participate in rally near Pashinyan's office

20 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parents of the dead soldiers, demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan, reached the Republic Square and started a sit-in protest near Nikol Pashinyan’s office. The leaders of the spontaneous protest declare that the rally is permanent. The protesters blocked the entrances to the Republic Square.

In Yerevan, the procession of citizens whose children were killed in the Karabakh war and post-war clashes turned into a sit-in at the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia. The protesters continue to demand the release of Gayane Hakobyan, accused of attempting to kidnap the prime minister’s son.

The parents of the dead soldiers participating in a sit-down picket block the entrances to the Republic Square, where the office of Nikol Pashinyan and other state institutions are located.

Some protesters blocked the passage on Amiryan Street, others blocked Tigran Mets Avenue and Nalbandyan Street.

The police have not yet made any attempts to disperse the sit-in and unblock the entrances to Republic Square.

Gayane Hakobyan is currently in the women's detention center. She denies accusations of trying to kidnap Nikol Pashinyan’s son and goes on hunger strike to protest about the investigation.