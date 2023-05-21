Protest action near Armenian government continues

21 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The protest action of citizens who lost child soldiers during the Karabakh war have been taking place for the second day in Yerevan. The protesters demand the release of Gayane Hakobyan, accused of trying to kidnap the son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The action in the center of the Armenian capital, the main participants of which are representatives of the Call of Sons organization, started the day before. Its participants spent the night near Pashinyan's office. They do not plan to leave until their conditions are met.

"We spent the night at the government building demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan. She is not to blame, this is a political order from the current government to silence us. We will stay here while Gayane is under arrest",

protester said.

The peaceful action is not big, in total, there are about 20 people near the Cabinet building. Law enforcement officers are on duty nearby - there are twice as many of them as the parents of the dead soldiers.

Hakobyan, accused of kidnapping Pashinyan's son, has been placed in a detention center. In protest against the сharges, she began a hunger strike, the end of which she announced on Saturday evening. As the woman explained, accusations against her are not made in court, but in "Nikol's offices".