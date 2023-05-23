UN announces continuation of negotiations on grain agreement

23 May. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary-General of the United Nations welcomes the grain agreement extension by Russia. António Guterres made such a statement at today's meeting of the UN Security Council.

In this regard, he expressed the hope that products from Russia and Ukraine will freely enter the world market.

In addition to this, the head of the organization noted that, together with Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, they continued to discuss the remaining issues within the framework of the agreement.

When was the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed?

The grain deal was signed in the summer of 2022. It has been extended three times now. Last autumn, the agreement was extended for 120 days, and in March it was extended for 60 days. The deal was last extended on May 18. It will be valid until July 17th