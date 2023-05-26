Independence Day celebrated in Georgia

26 May. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Independence Day is celebrated in Georgia today. In 1918, the First Democratic Government under the leadership of Noe Zhordania declared independence. The Georgian Democratic Republic existed for 2.5 years. After the establishment of Soviet power in 1921, the GDR was liquidated. In its place, the Socialist Soviet Republic of Georgia was formed, which later became part of the TSFSR.

Georgia got its independence in 1991 following the adoption by the Supreme Council of the Republic on April 9 of the "Act on the Restoration of the State independence of Georgia" on the basis of a referendum on the restoration of Georgia's independence.

The celebration of Independence Day will be held in all cities of the country. The main events on this occasion will be held on Freedom Square and Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Theatrical performances and concert programs are organized for residents and guests of the capital.

In addition to this, those wishing to celebrate Independence Day can visit historical and educational exhibitions, exhibitions and sales of products of local businessmen. A corner of Georgian wine and outdoor cafes will be arranged separately.