Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremonies for two villages in Kalbajar (PHOTO)

27 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Kalbajar district today, where he attended the groundbreaking ceremonies for the villages of Yansag and Zallar, as well as inauguration of the “Gamishli” and “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Stations owned by “Azerenergy” OJSC.

President Aliyev was informed of the tunnels built on the 82km-long Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway and overall construction progress of this highway and of the 76km-long Kalbajar-Lachin highway from November 2021 to May 2023.

The head of state participated in the inauguration of the military hospital, groundbreaking ceremonies for the residential quarter and a 960-seat school in Kalbajar.