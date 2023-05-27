Garibashvili reveals reason for air communication restoration with Russia

27 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Prime Minister of Georgia stressed that the restoration of air communication with the Russian Federation is not connected with politics. The decision was made in the interests of the citizens of Georgia.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the restoration of direct flights with Russia has nothing to do with politics.

"Air travel is part of trade and economic relations, it has nothing to do with politics or anything at all. It should be noted that, of course, our million-strong diaspora and their relatives, family members are in need of free movement and a visa-free regime,"

– Irakli Garibashvili said.

According to the Prime Minister, thousands of cars cross the Georgian-Russian border every day, so it is pointless to criticize the restoration of air traffic between the countries.