At least 4 killed in flash floods in Iran

29 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least four people were killed in flash floods in northeastern Iran, the official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The floods were caused by heavy rainfall in Faruj and Shirvan counties in North Khorasan province, head of the provincial crisis management organization Gholamreza Shafiq said.

Heavy rains in Faruj County caused the river in Ostad village to rise by four meters, which in turn caused a flood that led to fatalities and significant property damage, he added.

Search was underway for other possible victims in the worst-affected villages of Ostad, Khosraviyeh, and Chukanlu, after two bodies were found in the area, according to Shafiq.

Two people in the Golian village of Shirvan County were killed after they were stuck in a car and washed away by floods, he noted.

Shafiq added Iran's floodwaters also buried 18 automobiles in mud.