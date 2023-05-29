President of Israel to visit Azerbaijan on May 30

29 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to embark on a trip to Azerbaijan on May 30-31.

During the two-day visit, Herzog plans to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and to take part in a special event marking the 75th anniversary of Israeli independence.

During his visit, Herzog intends to connect with members of the Jewish community and engage in meaningful discussions.

Accompanying Herzog on the visit, Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel will explore ways for enhanced collaboration in emergency preparedness, doctor training, and digital health.

Israel and Azerbaijan are expected to sign an agreement on health cooperation during the visit.