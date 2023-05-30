Armenia stages 19 provocations against Azerbaijan at night

30 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan army positions were subjected to periodic fire a total of 19 times, starting from 19:00 on May 29 to 03:55 on May 30, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

Some 4 of them occurred as a result of the fire opened by the use of small arms by the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu, Chinarli and Aygepar settlements of the Tovuzgala region, Zarkend settlement of the Basarkechar region on the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Asrik Jirdakhan and Alibayli settlements of the Tovuz region, Damirchidam and Istisu settlemets of the Kalbajar region.

The other 15 incidents were recorded as a result of fire opened on the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the Aghdam, Shusha, and Kalbajar regions, by members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

The Defence Ministry added that the Azerbaijan army units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.