Georgia’s poverty rate at "historic low"

30 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Government's administration said the economic data of 2022 had shown the poverty rate in the country was at a “historic low” of 15.6%.

The administration said 549,000 people had got out of poverty in the country last year, and contrasted the figure of over 1.1 million people below the poverty line in 2012 with the 2022 figure of 574,000.

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the double-digit economic growth of the past two years and the Government’s “targeted social policy” had been reflected in both the increase of employment and reduction of poverty.

"We should continue this pace [and] this trend in order to improve the condition of citizens in the country”, Davitashvili said.

He added that defeating poverty was “one of the main tasks” of the government and its economic team.