Russia offers China to expand financial cooperation

31 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed the opinion that the increase of trade between Russia-China trade should be supported by the improvement of the mechanism for financial cooperation between the countries.

"Commodity turnover is actively growing, and if recently $200 billion seemed a bit of a long shot, this year we will most likely exceed this number. Along with the growth of trade, we see the need to develop our financial cooperation," Anton Siluanov said.

The minister stressed that the participation of Chineese investors in the Russian stock market, as well as the possibility of domestic investors to purchase Chinese bonds and assets without restrictions are currently on the agenda.

In order to achieve these goals, according to Siluanov, it is necessary to build a depositary bridge between the settlement centers of Russia and China.