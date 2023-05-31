Mudflows block mountain roads in Dagestan

31 May. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains in the mountains of Dagestan caused rapid mudflows that blocked mountain roads in a number of districts.

According to Dagestanavtodor, heavy rains in three regions of Dagestan caused mudflows that blocked mountain roads.

So, the streams descended on sections of the Khasavyurt-Tlokh highway in the Gubmetovsky district. Now, the movement of vehicles on the road is carried out in accordance to a temporary scheme.

The road Buynaksk - Gimry - Chirkata is blocked in the Untsukulsky district. The movement of vehicles is banned on the 36-49 km section.

The Mamrash-Tashkapur-Arakan bridge road was also blocked in the Lakskiy district due to mudflows. Currently, all blocked sections of roads are being cleared.