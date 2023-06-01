Heavy rains flooded Pyatigorsk

1 Jun. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rain partially flooded the roads in Pyatigorsk. The downpours are expected to continue. A storm warning has been issued for the region.

Stavropol traffic inspectors informed that the roads were partially flooded as a result of heavy rains in Pyatigorsk.

Traffic police recommends refraining from traveling until the weather improves.

"On the territory of the city of Pyatigorsk, due to a downpour, the roadways were flooded,”

- press service of the traffic police of the region informs.

It is specified that the streets of Pervomaiskaya, Marshal Zhukov, the industrial zone, the Skachki microdistrict are flooded. The movement of the vehicles there is restricted.