Half of Russian summer tours sold out

1 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russians have already bought half of the tour packages for summer vacation in the country. The most popular are tours to the Krasnodar Territory, Dagestan and Mineralnye Vody.

About 50% of summer tours in Russia were sold out by June 1, ATOR informs.

The Krasnodar Territory is in the highest demand, the sales has increased by 27% comparing with the previous year.

The main resort city of Russia may run out of rooms for all summer guests. Sochi's hotels are booked for 78% for the first days of summer. In total, Sochi expects to welcome over 4.5 mn tourists this summer season.

The maximum surge in sales is registered in Dagestan - up to 66% compared to January - May 2022.

A noticeable increase in demand is observed for tours to Mineralnye Vody - up to 25%.

Crimea is an underdog. The demand for tours this year is 31% lower comparing to the previous year.