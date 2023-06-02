Biden to sign bill to raise national debt ceiling soon

2 Jun. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Joe Biden announced that he intended to sign a bill approved by both houses of Congress to raise the national debt ceiling in order to avoid default in the country as soon as possible.

"I look forward to signing this bill as soon as possible, as well as to address the Americans directly tomorrow (on Friday)",

Joe Biden said.

The President of the United States furter noted that the agreements he had previously reached with the Republicans on raising the ceiling of the national debt were compromise, but allowed avoiding default.