Five direct flights to connect Kutaisi with Europe

2 Jun. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kutaisi will be connected to five cities in Europe by five flights thanks to the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air. The first flight will be carried out on June 2.

The company noted that it would be possible to get directly from Kutaisi to Brussels, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Poznan. Flights will be operated twice a week.

The number of air flights will also be increased: flights to Paris, Milan, Prague and Memmingen will increase by one.

In addition to this, Wizz Air will operate flights from Kutaisi Airport to 27 destinations in Europe and the Middle East.