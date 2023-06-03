Azerbaijan and Armenia FMs to hold talks in Washington

3 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will hold their next meeting on June 12 in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"There will be a meeting in the format of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the United States on June 12," Pashinyan was quoted as saying by Armenia’s Public Television.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had their previous round of talks on normalizing relations in Moscow on May 19.