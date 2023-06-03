Uzbekistan and China to cooperate in developing renewable energy sources

3 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan and China have agreed on joint development of more than 6GW of new renewable energy sources and new transmission lines and substations worth more than $6 billion, Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov said.

As the minister noted, it is important to acknowledge China's impressive achievements in the energy sector, and, in this regard, Uzbekistan is highly interested in learning from that experience and is eager to expand cooperation in this field.

"We are making progress on several projects, and some of them are expected to begin producing energy by the end of this year. The president was present for the launch of these projects," Mirzamakhmudov said.

According to the minister, some leading Chinese companies are interested in renewables development in Uzbekistan.