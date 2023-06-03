Inauguration. Erdogan once again becomes president of Türkiye

3 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Turkish President-elect Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially took office. Türkiye elected Erdoğan as a leader for the third time in a row. The ceremony was attended by world leaders and dignitaries.

In Türkiye, the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place. His third term as president begins.

The 2023 presidential elections in Türkiye were held on May 28, the incumbent president won in the run-off with over 52% of the vote. The first time, Erdoğan was elected head of state under a parliamentary form of government. Now he begins his second term in office under a presidential form of government. Erdoğan, who will turn 70 in 6 months, will head Türkiye until 2028.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Algeria and other countries are among the guests of the ceremony in Ankara. The Russian leader instructed the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, to represent the country at the ceremony. In total, representatives of 78 countries, as well as representatives of NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and others, are taking part at the inauguration of the Turkish president.