Biden signs debt ceiling bill

3 Jun. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the US administration signed a bill to raise the national debt ceiling of the country. The initiative was previously approved by Congress.

US President Joe Biden signed a bill to raise the national debt ceiling.

"On Saturday, June 3, the President signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, giving effect to the law H. R. 3746,” the White House statement reads.

According to Biden, this initiative has prevented the "economic crisis and collapse" of the United States.

The bill, approved by the Senate, provides for an increase in the national debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. In 2024 final year, $886 bn will be allocated to defense, $121 bn to medical care for veterans, $637 bn to other non-defense US programs .