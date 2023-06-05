Armenia announces timeline to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

5 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said there was a chance that a peace deal could be signed with Azerbaijan by early 2024.

Armen Grigoryan told national television that the negotiations were very intensive.

"If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year," he said.

Grigoryan added that the Armenian side intends to achieve the conclusion of a peace treaty with Baku as soon as possible.