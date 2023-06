6 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 will provide 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion) for expenses related to accelerating construction, restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur districts, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at today's special meeting of the Milli Majlis.

The minister pointed out that reconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are continuing rapidly.