Dear Shusha сycling race kicks off in Baku

7 Jun. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the results of the 1st round of the cycling race that started on Wednesday in Baku, the winner is a representative of Bulgaria. On Thursday, June 8, the athletes will cycle 176.2 km along the Gabala - Sheki - Gabala route.

On Wednesday, June 7, the Dear Shusha cycling race kicked off in Baku. The tournament is dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic, Farid Gaibov, and the President of the Cycling Federation, Madat Guliyev, participated in the event.

The race started in the Sabail district Velopark of Baku. The athletes finished the race in the Shamakhi district of the Azerbaijani capital.

The winner of the 1st stage became the representative of the Bulgarian national team Martin Papanov, Italian Emanuele Ansaloni finished the 2nd. The 3rd is a cyclist from Romania, Cristian Raileanu.