Mishustin holds talks with Pashinyan

Mikhail Mishustin met with Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi. The prime ministers discussed the issue of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan. Pashinyan praised the meeting of the tripartite commission in Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived in Sochi today, met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. The parties discussed the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the press service of the Russian government reports.

During the meeting, the head of the Armenian government praised the trilateral meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, during the negotiations in Moscow on unblocking transport communications, significant progress was made.

Further, he stated that Yerevan is ready to provide transportation links indicated in paragraph 9 of the tripartite agreements of the leaders of the three states.