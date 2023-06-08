Dagestan to solve drinking water problem by 2025

8 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The main water pipeline will be launched in Dagestan in 2025. It will provide the population with high-quality drinking water.

Almost a third of the Dagestan inhabitants will be provided with clean drinking water in 2025 after the Chirkey-Makhachkala-Kaspiysk water pipeline will be launched.

Today, a water pipeline with a length of 78 km is under construction - less than 2 km of pipe has been laid. An infrastructure loan in the amount of 10.5 bn rubles was allocated to complete the work.

"The implementation of all these projects will allow Dagestan to provide more than 903,000 people with drinking water that meets regulatory requirements,”

- Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing of the Republic informs.