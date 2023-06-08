US holds consultations with Persian Gulf countries

8 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In the capital of Saudi Arabia, Anthony Blinken met with the heads of the diplomatic departments of the Persian Gulf countries. The parties discussed Iran, the situation in Syria, as well as issues of interaction between Washington and the GCC.

In Riyadh, a meeting was held between the US Secretary of State and the heads of diplomatic departments of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the State Department informs.

During the conversation, Anthony Blinken and the ministers stated that they fully support the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and noted that Iran should fully cooperate with the IAEA. They also welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.