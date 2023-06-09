Abkhazia’s main problems in 2023 summer season

9 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Transportation difficulties, imposed meals in hotels, the absence of mid-range accommodation, as well as a fine for non-compliance with the dress code, overshadow summer that has begun in Abkhazia.

The President of the Abkhaz Tourism Union Anna Kalyagina spoke about the features and difficulties of the tourist season in Abkhazia this summer.

June is traditionally the most popular month for holidays in Abkhazia. The peak season usually starts in the 2nd half of July and continues till late September.

The 1st difficulty this summer is unavailability of train tickets. The tickets to both Sochi and Sukhum are being sold out very quickly. For the moment, there are no tickets for June. Tourists can get by plane to Sochi, and from there to Abkhazia on Lastochka train that goes to Gagra.

The 2nd problem is that in Abkhazia middle price accommodation segment is disappearing, only luxury and budget offers remain.

Another issue is that today, a huge number of hotels in Abkhazia offer exclusively full board. Thus, included meals, for instance, make the accommodation cost higher.

This summer, tourists visiting Abkhazia will see another unpleasant innovation - a fine for inappropriate clothing. Showing up in bathing suits or just shorts for men anywhere, but the beach will hit the wallet. Tourists will be fined in Abkhazia from August 1.