When will Georgia join European Union?

9 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia expects to receive the status of an EU candidate by the end of the year. The relevant statement was made by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today at a meeting with Olaf Scholz.

He voiced Tbilisi's opinion during negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the conversation, which took place in Berlin, Garibashvili told his colleague about Georgia's progress towards European integration, the implemented reforms and 12 EC recommendations.

"The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of granting Georgia the EU candidate status and noted that Georgia expects to receive this status by the end of the year,”

- Government of Georgia informs.