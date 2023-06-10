Tours to Abkhazia become more expansive

10 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The cost for tourist packages for Russians becomes more expansive at all popular resorts, not only within the country, but also abroad, Rosstat informs.

Holiday prices in Abkhazia increased by 4.2% in May 2023 compared to the previous month, Rosstat reports.

At the same time, bookings in Abkhazia for this summer are 27% higher than in 2022.

Türkiye has become 10.3% more expansive, Belarus - 6.1%. In Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, the cost of tour packages has grown by 4.2%, and in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - by 4.1%.

The most expansive became Russia’s Black Sea resorts. In May 2023, the prices rose by 24.7%.