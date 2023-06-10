Kazakhstanis may now fly to Pakistan

10 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Air communication has been established between Almaty and Lahore. Flights will be performed twice a week. Thus, the Astana-Islamabad cooperation will be developing.

The Kazakh SCAT airline announced the launch of a flight that will connect Almaty with the Pakistani city of Lahore, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

According to the ministry, the flights will be performed twice a week. Kazakhstanis will be able to travel to the Pakistani city on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The ministry emphasized that the opening of air communication between the countries will improve bilateral relations in all areas.