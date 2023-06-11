Dagestan expands "Kavkaz" highway ahead of schedule

11 Jun. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, more than 10 km of the "Kavkaz" highway was expanded to four lanes. The work was carried out ahead of schedule, the press service of Rosavtodor reports.

The department said that it was possible to complete the route's expansion 6 months earlier. The repair works have been completed at the section Uchkent-the exit to Almalo. Its launch is scheduled for the end of this year.

Rosavtodor emphasized that thanks to the work on the site, travel time will be reduced by half. In addition to this, new fences, pedestrian crossings, traffic signs and traffic lights have been put along on the road. There are also bus stops on the site.