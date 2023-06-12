Happy Russia Day!

12 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russia celebrates not just a state, but a state-foundation holiday - the Day of Russia. 33 years ago, on June 12, 1990, that the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic approved the Declaration of State Sovereignty. The history of the Russian Federation starts from this date.

The holiday has been celebrated since 1992, since 1998 it has received its modern name the Day of Russia.

According to tradition, on this day in the Kremlin, the head of state awards outstanding figures of Russian society, economy, politics and culture with state prizes of the Russian Federation.

Vestnik Kavkaza congratulates all Russian citizens on the Day of Great Russia! We wish peace and prosperity to our country and to everyone personally!