14 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he may visit Russia in the coming days or weeks.

Grossi intends to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

The IAEA chief said that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult."