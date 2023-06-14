Baku calls on France to pay attention on Karabakh Armenians’ free movement

14 Jun. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, France does not want to pay attention to the free movement of Karabakh Armenians. All conditions have been created for crossing the Lachin checkpoint.

France does not want to pay attention to the fact that Karabakh Armenians move freely in both directions, turning a blind eye to the situation, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said.

According to the diplomat, statements that Azerbaijan allegedly blocked the road for the Armenian residents of Karabakh contradict Paris’ statements about impartiality.

Hajizade recalled that the Karabakh Armenians have the right to cross the Lachin checkpoint. There are all the necessary conditions for this at any time of the day.