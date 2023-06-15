Pakistani PM arrives in Baku

15 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for Shehbaz Sharif. A guard of honor was arranged for the Pakistani PM in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif visited the Alley of Honor, where paid tribute to the memory of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

A one-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been held, it was followed by the expanded meeting.