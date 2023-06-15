Over 1,000 residents of Lachin to be employed

15 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Azerbaijani Lachin will get employed after the opening of an enterprise in the city that plans to hire 1,200 people.

For the moment, 260 citizens of Azerbaijan have been attracted to trainings and work in the city. People who have expressed a desire to move to Lachin are immediately offered assistance with employment.

The Azerbaijani authorities are taking all measures to employ the residents of Lachin and those who are going to move to the liberated city.