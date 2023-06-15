Poisonous vodka seized in Cherkessk

15 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Counterfeit alcoholic beverages department was eliminated by the police in Cherkessk. In the warehouse, over 60,000 bottles of dangerous vodka were discovered.

An underground department for the manufacture of counterfeit vodka was destroyed by police officers in Karachay-Cherkessia, the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The illegal enterprise was located in the most ordinary, inconspicuous warehouse on the outskirts of Cherkessk. There, a production line was created. Over 60,000 bottles of various brands of vodka were stored there. The criminals were going to use another 5,000 liters of alcohol liquid in production.

A criminal case was initiated. A suspect, the man who rented a warehouse, has already been detained. He gave a written undertaking not to leave.