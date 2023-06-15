Uniqlo,Adidas consider reopening in Russia

15 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Uniqlo and Adidas brands have not decided to leave Russia, these companies are looking for a solution. Stores remain closed since 2022.

"Uniqlo and Adidas have not yet made a decision to leave, though, stores are closed, but they are now looking for a solution,”

- Deputy Minister said.