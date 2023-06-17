Croatia and Spain to battle for UEFA Nations League title

17 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spain claimed a 2-1 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinal on June 15 and will face Croatia in the final.

The Nations League finals are taking place in the Netherlands. The final match at Stadion Feijenoord will be held on June 18.

Spain broke the deadlock early when Yeremy Pino made a close-range finish in the third minute at FC Twente Stadion in Enschede, Netherlands.

In the 11th minute, Italy leveled the match with a penalty kick from Ciro Immobile. Joselu produced a winner inside the box for Spain in the 88th minute as the game ended 2-1.

Meanwhile, Croatia secured a 4-2 win over the Netherlands in extra time to qualify for the Nations League final.