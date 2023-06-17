Horrible road accident in Kabardino-Balkaria mountains: three people died

17 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This afternoon, a car fell off a mountain cliff and caught fire in Kabardino-Balkaria. Three people died at the spot - the driver and two passengers.

Today, in the mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria, a fatal accident took place.

”According to the preliminary data, on Saturday, at about 13.00, on the 19th km of the Chegem Vtoroy - Bulungu highway, at the access to the village of Nizhny Chegem, a Mercedes-Benz car driver lost control of the vehicle. It fell off the cliff,”

– Ministry of Internal Affairs of the KBR informs.

The crashed car caught fire. As a result of the accident, three people who were in the car died on the spot from fatal injuries.

The consequences of a terrible accident were eliminated by 8 employees of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations with two pieces of equipment.