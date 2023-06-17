Sechin names ruble’s main problems

17 Jun. 16:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

What prevents the ruble from becoming a replacement for the dollar and turning into a regional settlement instrument? According to Sechin, the problems are geopolitical pressure and the lack of course targeting.

The Russian ruble has its strengths and weaknesses. The latter do not allow it to become a full-fledged international means of payment.

The strengths of the Russian currency include, according to the head of Rosneft, the high resource availability of the ruble.

"But there are at least two issues - this is geopolitical pressure from the current hegemon and the risks associated with the lack of targeting of the ruble exchange rate, which does not allow it to provide cross-border lending. It prevents the ruble from turning into a regional settlement system,”

— Igor Sechin said.