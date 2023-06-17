New Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

17 Jun. 22:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Türkiye held telephone conversation. The parties discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and the importance of exchanging high-level visits between the two countries.

New Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received an invitation from his Georgian counterpart Ilya Darchiashvili to visit Tbilisi, the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry informs.

The parties held a telephone conversation, during which the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry congratulated his colleague on taking office and wished him success.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Georgia and Turkey confirmed their readiness to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries. The importance of exchanging high-level visits between the two countries was also emphasized.