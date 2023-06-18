Armed man takes 7 people hostage in Kazakh bank

18 Jun. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, a man with a gun broke into a bank in Astana and took 7 of its employees hostage, the bank's press service reported.

The incident took place at the Kaspi bank's branch in the city center.

The police entered into negotiations with the captor, but nothing came from it. After that, the special forces launched an assault on the bank. As a result the criminal was disarmed.

All the hostages were released, the doctors did their examination. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

"All the hostages were released. The hostages were released after the police assault. All employees were taken out. The captor was neutralized. All the hostages were examined by doctors. The hostages and the captor were not injured",

the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Marat Akhmetzhanov said.