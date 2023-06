18 Jun. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, June 18, the President of Uzbekistan arrived in Tehran. Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Iran takes place at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

The meeting of the two leaders will take place at the Saadabad Palace.

As part of the visit, it is planned to sign a number of agreements. The leaders of the two countries are expected to hold a joint press conference after the talks.