OPEC Secretary General holds meeting with Ilham Aliyev

19 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais.

In May 2023, daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 612,000 barrels, including 500,000 barrels of crude oil and 112,000 barrels of condensate, the Azerbajani Ministry of Energy said.

According to the OPEC+, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684,000 barrels until the end of 2023