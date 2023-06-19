Sabah to transfer money for revival of Karabakh

19 Jun. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani football club "Sabah" decided to transfer the amount of money for the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The coach of "Sabah" is Russian specialist Murad Musayev.

The team from Baku stated on its website that part of the money received from the sale of the UEFA Conference League games' tickets would be transferred to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

Thus, one manat from each ticket sold for the European tournament will go to the Fund.

Sabah in the Conference League

Baku "Sabah" led by Musayev became the vice-champion in the Azerbaijan Football Championship 2022/2023. The club qualified for the Conference League.