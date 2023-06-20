Those expelled from Armenia: we intend to return to our homes

20 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement in connection with World Refugee Day.

The community expressed solidarity with all displaced people around the world.

Armenia's occupation of Azerbajiani territories

Armenia's actions resulted in the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands in Armenia. Exploiting impunity, Armenia thereafter used force against Azerbaijan to occupy the latter’s territories and expel all its Azerbaijani inhabitants.

Expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia

The statement reads that the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, where they had a significant presence, was a long and painful process, characterized by systematic efforts by state authorities to employ violence, perpetrate massacres, and commit other crimes against humanity and human rights violations. This violent and cruel process has recurred throughout history, notably during the periods of 1905-06, 1918-21, 1948-53, and 1987-91.

As a result, today there is no single Azerbaijani left in Armenia.

Destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage

The community noted that Armenia systematically destroyed Azerbaijani graveyards, cultural and religious sites.

"The ethnic cleansing has also had a profound negative impact on Azerbaijani intangible cultural heritage. Traditions, customs, and way of life and social ties have been disrupted. Armenia continues to prevent Azerbaijanis from visiting their homes, graveyards, and sacred places. This denial of access not only violates basic rights but also adds to the deep pain and longing they feel for their ancestral lands," the statement reads.

It was noted that Armenia's policy of creating a mono-ethnic space by expelling Azerbaijanis and other ethnicities from its territory stands in stark contrast to the rich history of ethnic and religious diversity in the region. This denial of basic rights prolongs the community's suffering and hinders prospects of lasting peace and reconciliation.

Commitment to peace

The community said that they mentioned these painful historical facts not to perpetuate discord but to underscore the starting point of our arduous journey toward peace, reconciliation, and return.

"We remain resolute in our pursuit of a peaceful goal - the return to our homeland - through dialogue. The Community stands for the respect of the norms and principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, as well as values of peace, reconciliation, reintegration and coexistence," the statement reads.

It was noted that whereas Azerbaijan is always ready for a direct dialogue with Yerevan on issues of mutual concern, the return process and subsequent ensuring collective and individual rights shall be addressed within an appropriate international mechanism.