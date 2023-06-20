Baku metro to introduce QR-code fare payment

20 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It will be possible soon to pay for fare using a QR-code in the Baku metro, Director of K Group LLC (BakiKart operator) Orkhan Bayramov said.

"We also plan to complete technical work at some metro stations (replace the old equipment with QR readers) during the summer so that the new equipment is ready by September - the time of the beginning of the school year and work activity," Bayramov said.

It will be also possible to pay for fares by bank cards in Baku buses. A new mobile app for non-cash payment of bus fares will be available from July 1.