Türkiye raises minimum wage again

20 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Labour, Vedat Işıkhan, announced the minimum wage's increase in the country. It will increase by 34%, so it will be 11,402 thousand liras ($483).

According to the Minister, this decision will improve the purchasing power of citizens, but it will negatively impact inflation in Türkiye. He reminded that more than a third of the country's citizens were satisfied with the minimum wage nowadays.

It should be added that the authorities of the republic already raised the minimum wage by 55% last December. The inflation rate in Türkiye reached 85% in October.