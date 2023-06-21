Uzbekistan to triple uranium production

21 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's uranium production will triple by 2030, though, previously, it was planned to double the production, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

"All opportunities will be created to increase the production of copper by 3.5 times (500,000 tons), gold - by 1.5 times (155,000), silver - three times (500,000), uranium - three times (10,000 tons) by 2030,”

– Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced.

According to the UzLiDeP party’s message, uranium reserves will be increased by 33,000 tons up to 100,000 tons. For this, 11 projects will be implemented at the specialized enterprise Navoiuran. It is planned to invest $550 mln.